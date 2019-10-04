The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday filed an action against the Prime Minister, seeking judicial review over his decision not to trigger the mechanism for the President to appoint a tribunal to consider whether the Chief Justice should be removed from office.

This follows weeks of controversy after the Prime Minister, based on legal advice he sought, announced that he was not going to take such action.

In a petition filed in the high court, the Law Association is asking the court for leave to hear the matter, in which it is claiming that the Prime Minister acted unlawfully and illegally, as a result of which, such action is null and void.

It argues that the Prime Minister’s action is not in accordance with his responsibility, in the public interest, under Section 137 of the Constitution.

In public statements on this matter, the Prime Minister has accused the Law Association of being in league with the Opposition, United National Congress, in a move to get rid of the Chief Justice.