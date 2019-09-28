The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago has voted to commence judicial review proceedings to challenge the decision of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley not to initiate impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ivor Archie following allegations of misconduct.

The decision was announced on LATT’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts yesterday following a Special General Meeting which was held at three locations; the Auditorium of the Government Plaza, Port-of-Spain; the Rooftop Floor, Dipnarine Rampersad & Company, Gordon Street, San Fernando and the Ground Floor, Triangle Building, Carrington Street, Scarborough, Tobago.

LATT President Douglas Mendes confirmed to News Power that of those in attendance 163 voted in favor of legal action being taken against Prime Minister Rowley while 66 voted against.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister stated that he had taken the decision to not appoint a tribunal to probe the allegations against the Chief Justice based on legal advice he had received.