Legal Fraternity Pounces on Minister Stuart Young Over Condemning Statements Made Against Attorneys.

Members of the legal profession continue to respond negatively to assertions by Minister Stuart Young, that some attorneys are working in collusion with criminals and gang members.

During debate on the Anti-Gang Bill in the Lower House, Young alleged there were members of the Law Association who participated in illegal communication with clients, assisted in running their criminal enterprises and helped those in prison carry out criminal acts.

Young is Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General. At the time, he was acting as Attorney General.

In a statement issued on Monday, seven senior counsel – Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Osbourne Charles, Israel Khan, Pamela Elder, Gilbert Peterson, Ernest H Koylass and Sophia K Chote – said they were gravely concerned by his remarks.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm this morning Attorney at law Keith Scotland described them as desperately unfortunate and baseless.

Also on the programme Attorney Mario Skerrit said the Minister’s comments were careless.

He said that they were wild accusations and would do nothing to resolve any of the issues affecting the justice system in the country.

