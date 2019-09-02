Legal Professor, Rose Marie Belle Antoine, weighing in on the Sedition Act, says the law is indeed archaic.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show, she said the law has been adjusted slightly in the past but it remains uncertain in its application.

She added that the law could be seen as contrary to the country’s democratic principles.

Mrs. Belle-Antoine said the law should be reviewed, however she cautioned against repealing it altogether as she said there are still some actions that should be considered illegal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has said the age of the Sedition Act is not the problem.

Speaking at the TTPS Independence Day celebration, which was held at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on Saturday, Dr. Rowley questioned whether other old laws should be thrown out as well.