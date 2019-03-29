Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says at this time cabinet is giving priority to the issue of getting Venezuelans in the country, legally registered before treating with a proposal for the measure to be extended to Caricom nationals.

He made the revelation during the weekly post cabinet news briefing at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s on Thursday afternoon.

Chairman for the Center for Justice, Harvey Boris, had written to the government asking that the cabinet consider widening the scope being deliberated upon for Venezuelan nationals, to Caricom nationals in this country.

Minister Young, however, said that at this point in time the cabinet is focusing on the Venezuela situation but is not ruling out the recommendation submitted by the organization.

Mr. Young said it is important to get the facts pertaining to the number of Venezuelan nationals in the country to determine how to move forward in certain areas.