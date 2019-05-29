Coordinator for the Coalition of Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jai Leladharsingh, says the state should consider incorporating Venezuelan migrants who are seeking legitimacy here in various sectors where they can contribute to the economy via the workforce.

He made the recommendation during the In Focus Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday afternoon, which focused on the state of the economy in light of government’s position that the economy is on the rebound.

Mr. Leladharsingh also commented on matters relating to the consumer confidence, the ease of doing business locally, foreign exchange, crime and violence.

Another guest on the programme, Abraham Ali of the San Juan Business Association spoke of the heavy reliance on the energy sector and the need for other areas of the economy to be competitive as well.

Meanwhile, Pastor Winston Mansingh of the Faith-based Network said more emphasis should be placed using a holistic approach to addressing social issues in the society.