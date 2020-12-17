Lennox Petroleum workers step up efforts to get outstanding payments owed

Workers of Lennox Petroleum are stepping up their efforts for the payment of outstanding monies.

They claim the money is owed since 2015 and amounts to millions of dollars.

The disgruntled employees plan to picket the office of the company, located at 21 Princess Margaret Street, San Fernando at 10:00am, tomorrow.

Speaking with News Power Now in an interview this afternoon, employee Vernon Perez who is attached to the Oilfields Workers Trade Union said workers can no longer hold strain.

Mr Perez said the company’s decision not to pay, disregard to adhere to a court order given on July 8th this year which ordered the company to pay all outstanding monies to workers by September.