Recent reports out of Trinidad and Tobago suggest that more and more youths are being turned on to what is commonly referred to as “the zesser pill.” The drug, a combination of cocaine and Ecstasy, has the potential to hurt many youths, beyond repair. Police are worried that the drug has made it into the hands of many school age children in Trinidad and Tobago.

HERE ARE SOME QUICK FACTS ABOUT THE LETHAL DRUG COMBO:

Cocaine is a profound nervous system stimulant that increases energy, alertness, and produces euphoria. Ecstasy, or MDMA, mimics the effects of both hallucinogens and stimulants and produces emotional closeness, empathy, increased energy, enhanced sensory perception, and euphoria. Mixing the two can severely worsen these effects. Both drugs are life-threatening when abused alone and the risk is compounded when the two are used together. Among the most dangerous side effects of cocaine use are :

Sudden death (can occur even during the first time).

Heart attack.

Cardiac arrhythmias.

Erratic behavior.

Paranoia.

Tremors.

Strokes.

Seizures.

Coma.

Ecstasy also has a number of negative side effects, that when combined with vigorous activity such as dancing, can be life-threatening. MDMA’s adverse effects include:

Teeth clenching.

Sweating.

Nausea.

Blurred vision.

High blood pressure.

Panic attacks.

Seizures.

Loss of consciousness.

Heart failure.

Dehydration.

Hyperthermia.

The majority of ecstasy users combine the psycho-stimulant with alcohol and/or cocaine. Research suggests that using cocaine concurrently with MDMA could amplify long-term side effects.

Furthermore, alcohol is commonly combined with cocaine, which creates a lethal combination called cocaethylene in the liver. This metabolite increases the already high risk of heart attack, cardiomyopathy (enlargement and weakening of the heart), arrhythmias, and strokes.

Those who use cocaine and alcohol concurrently are more prone to violent thoughts and behaviors, which can have detrimental results. Likewise, MDMA is often used in conjunction with alcohol, which can cause significant impairment in cognitive (brain) functioning.

SOURCE – MENTALHELP.NET