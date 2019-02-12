Lower taxes and increased employment.

These seem to be the central pillars of the United National Congress’ Local Government and General Election campaign.

With both the UNC and the People’s National Movement having openly admitted to being in election mode, the UNC has launched what appears to be the first of its promotional videos and official slogan for the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum, political leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar took aim at the PNM as she bashed them for the rise in unemployment over the last 3 years.

In a promotional video aired at the Forum, Mrs Persad Bissessar was heard telling supporters “Let’s get T&T working again!”

Targeting the comments made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at his recent 2 night public address to the nation, the video highlighted his admission that 45 thousand jobs were created between 2010 and 2015 and that some 20 thousand jobs were subsequently lost between 2015 and 2017.

Mrs Persad Bissessar also accused the PNM of using racism to its benefit.

She called on her supporters to not get caught up in the race game as it is something used to control the public.