The Queen gave F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton a dressing down over his table manners, he recently revealed.

A year after he was presented with his MBE in 2009, Lewis was one of eight guests to be invited to lunch with the monarch, where he made a social faux pas.

Speaking to the BBC’s Graham Norton, he said: “I got invited to a lunch and was sitting next to The Queen.

“I was excited and started to talk to her but she said, pointing to my left, ‘No, you speak that way first and I’ll speak this way and then I’ll come back to you.’”

“She is a sweet woman and we talked about how she spends her weekends, houses and music. She is really cool.”

Royal author Ingrid Seward, explains the etiquette of dining with the Queen in her book, “My Husband and I, The Inside Story of 70 Years of the Royal Marriage.”

She writes: “The Queen always chooses who she wants to sit beside, and this most important male guest will be on her right, while Prince Philip has the most interesting female guest on his right.”

Surprisingly, she does not sit at the head of the table in these scenarios, instead sitting in the centre, opposite Prince Philip.

Explaining dinner conversation, Ingrid says: “Throughout the first and second courses the Queen talks to the person on her right.

“While the pudding and cheeses are being eaten, she turns automatically and chats to the guest on her left.”

