The issue of LGBTQIA rights and protections was also raised during Monday’s interview with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Power102FM.

It was put to the Prime Minister that the LGBTQIA community does not feel protected under the constitution as they are not named under the Equal Opportunity Act.

Dr. Rowley said while he believes the law did not intentionally exclude them, the LGBTQIA community is free to make their case and have the relevant amendments made.