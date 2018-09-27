LIAT Flights Affected at Tropical Storm Kirk Bears Down on Windwards.

With Tropical Storm Kirk bearing down on the Windward Islands, LIAT has advised that several destinations within the LIAT network will be affected.

The airline stated that in the interest of passenger and crew safety, it cancelled and retimed several flights.

LIAT says it will continue to track this system and update passengers on changes to its schedule.

Meanwhile, four Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flights were also cancelled owing to expected bad weather as a regenerated Tropical Storm Kirk makes its way toward the Eastern Caribbean.

An update from the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre noted that the tropical storm is gaining strength, packing winds of 50 miles per hour with warnings issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Passengers have been advised to contact CAL’s reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.

Those holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period September 27 – 29, 2018, and are affected by the tropical storm, will be allowed to rebook without change fees, subject to special conditions.

Kirk’s centre will move over the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area this afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

