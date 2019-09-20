Lightening struck the traffic lights located at the proposed Curepe Interchange on Thursday, leading to tremendous traffic obstruction. The Ministry of Works and Transport has since implemented temporary traffic arrangements which includes use of the Priority Bus Route.

Yesterday’s lightening bolt strike in Trinidad, came on the heels of a similar event in Jamaica where two young footballers were struck by lightning during a football match. They were rushed to hospital for observation. One of those taken to hospital complained of experiencing chest pains.

In Trinidad, the Ministry of Works and Transport has assured it is working expeditiously to ensure the situation returns to normal, soon.

HERE ARE THE TEMPORARY TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS:

1. Motorists on the Southern Main Road (north of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway) wishing to proceed south must proceed east to UWI intersection and then make a UTurn at the traffic lights to make their way to their final destinations

2. Motorists on the Southern Main Road (South of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway) wishing to procced north at the intersection must proceed to the CHURCHILL Roosevelt Highway/Uriah Butler Highway Interchange and then make their way to their final destinations.

3. Motorists proceeding east on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway wishing to go south on the Southern Main Road shall proceed to UWI Intersection and then make a U Turn to their final destinations 4. Motorists proceeding west and wish to go north on the Southern Main Road shall proceed to the Churchill Roosevelt Highway) wishing to procced north at the intersection must proceed to the Churchill Roosevelt Highway/Uriah Butler Highway Interchange and then make their way to their final destinations.