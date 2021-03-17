Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Link Identified Between Criminal Gangs, Prostitution and Human Trafficking.

Mar 16, 2021 | 0 comments

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says there is a link between criminal gangs, prostitution and human trafficking.

Piloting debate on the Anti-Gang Bill in the Senate this afternoon, Minister Young said the various law enforcement agencies are addressing this development.

 

Minister Young said the leaders of criminal gangs continue to find creative ways to carry out their operations.

 

 

Opposition Senator, Jearleen John, during her contribution to the Bill said follow through on available intelligence in this area is critical.

 

 

Opposition Senator John said efforts must be taken to interrupt the activities of criminal gangs.

 

 

Meanwhile, Independent Senator, Amrita Deonarine in her input to the debate spoke of the importance of detection and conviction.

 

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you support the pedestrianization of Ariapita Avenue by the POS Mayor?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Link Identified Between Criminal Gangs, Prostitution and Human Trafficking.
New Police Headquarters To Be A “War Room” Says Top Cop.
$350,000 Bail for Cunupia Businessman Charged with Fraud.
Caroni Cluster Attributed to Rise in Covid-19 Cases, Says CMO.
Man Sets House on Fire With Spouse Inside. Two Homes Gutted.