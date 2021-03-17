Link Identified Between Criminal Gangs, Prostitution and Human Trafficking.

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says there is a link between criminal gangs, prostitution and human trafficking.

Piloting debate on the Anti-Gang Bill in the Senate this afternoon, Minister Young said the various law enforcement agencies are addressing this development.

Minister Young said the leaders of criminal gangs continue to find creative ways to carry out their operations.

Opposition Senator, Jearleen John, during her contribution to the Bill said follow through on available intelligence in this area is critical.

Opposition Senator John said efforts must be taken to interrupt the activities of criminal gangs.

Meanwhile, Independent Senator, Amrita Deonarine in her input to the debate spoke of the importance of detection and conviction.