President of the Penal \Debe Chamber of Commerce Rampersad Suraj says the upsurge in crime in this country has led to entrepreneurs funneling more resources into safety and security measures.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Suraj said from discussions held with police in the area, it was revealed that the service has challenges in terms of manpower and vehicles.

Mr. Suraj admitted that the increasing crime situation has resulted in businesses spending more on security.