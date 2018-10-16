Local Farmers lobby For More Focus To Be Placed On The Agriculture Sector As World Food Day is Observed.

With Tuesday, October 16th designated as World Food Day, local farmers are asking for more focus to be placed on the agriculture industry.

World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world in honour of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945.

The day is celebrated widely by many other organizations concerned with food security, including the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

The theme for this year is “Our actions are our future”.

President of the Sheep and Goat Farmers Association, Shiraz Khan, says agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago has been treated poorly for years.

He said that although Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, is seemingly doing what he can for the industry, there is still more to be done.

In response, Minister Rambharat said that farmers have done themselves a great disservice by constantly crying down the state of the industry in the country.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Tuesday, Minister Rambharat insisted that under his stewardship, the Ministry is doing its best to ensure farmers receive their just due.

He added that the Government is providing incentives to farmers including grants of up to one hundred thousand dollars to address issues such as farm safety and security.

The FAO is marking the day with social media posts with the hashtag “zero hunger”.

In one tweet earlier today, it noted that 821 million people around the world are hungry.

It then reminded persons that a world where EVERYONE has enough nutritious food is possible if we choose to act now.

The FAO is encouraging persons to not waste food, support local food producers and adopt a more healthy and sustainable diet.

