The Office of the Prime Minister has announced that this country’s Local Government Elections will take place on December 2nd.

It was further explained that the Writs of the Elections will be issued in due course. The last Local Government elections was held on November 28th., 2016. The PNM has concluded its screening exercise, having allotted 139 candidates for the upcoming election. They will be presented at the party’s Annual Convention on November 10th.

The United National Congress has also concluded its screening process and i and is set to close nominations for 21 general election seats currently not held by the party on October 24th.

Eight of the country’s 14 municipal corporations are controlled by the PNM. The UNC controls 6 corporations.