Chairman of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation, Dr. Allen Sammy says it is critical that community involvement is not taken for granted under a reformed local government system.

He made the proposal while contributing to a recent sitting of the Joint Select Committee on Local Government Reform.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of Officer of the Mayaro/Rio Claro, Ashmead Mohammed, raised concern with one of the proposed recommendations which indicates that the Chief Executive Officer of all Corporations will take directives from the Mayor or Chairmen of the Corporations.