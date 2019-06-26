Councillor for Cedros Shankar Teelucksingh says that there still exists a problem with illegal entry into the country.

However, National Security Minister Stuart Young has rubbished claims that many Venezuelan nationals continue to make their way here through the country’s porous borders.

In a television interview, Councillor Teelucksingh said Minister Young needs to get his facts straight as there were reports up to Wednesday morning Venezuelans had made their way pass the borders illegally.

While he acknowledged that the volume of Venezuelan nationals coming in through the borders has reduced, he says that they are still coming in.