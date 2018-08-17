London Based Privy Council Favors Ivor Archie in Latest Ruling.

Chief Justice, Ivor Archie, says although his appeal against allegations of misconduct brought by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago has not been allowed by the London based Privy Council he is heartened by the decision.

Justice Archie said he had instructed that these proceedings be brought as a last resort and only when the Law Association declared that they could hold a member of the judiciary to account, that he considered it to be a threat of grave concern and contrary to the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Mr. Archie insisted that it is now clear from both the decision of the Privy Council, published at 10am on Thursday and the official release accompanying the decision that the law does not entitle the Law Association to probe the Chief Justice with a view to finding fact.

In a media release this afternoon, Mr. Archie added that as the Privy Council explicitly stated, the Law Association is “in no position to make findings of fact that are in any way binding upon the CJ or upon any tribunal, which might be established.

He noted that the Privy Council also cautioned that “the Law Association be conscious of any possible legal constraints “relating to the dissemination of its report.

Mr. Archie said it is his hope that he will not need, in the future, to have recourse to the Courts to establish his rights.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

