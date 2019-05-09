Former Port of Spain Mayor, Louis Lee Sing, is suggesting that serious consideration be given to extending the capacity and resources of the Auditor General’s Office.

He made the proposal during the In Focus Programme on Power 102 fm on Wednesday afternoon, which focused on white and blue collar crime, and the prosecution of those involved in it.

Mr Lee Sing recounted a situation he had to deal with when he served as Chairman of the National Lotteries Control Board as it relates to auditing the books.

He then recommended that the needs of the Auditor General Office be given greater priority.