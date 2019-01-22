Soca star, Machel Montano has unleashed a brand new soca track and already there is rumblings that his chosen collab could mean international recognition for the Soca genre.

Dr. Montano teamed up with Precision Productions on the brand new soca single, with US RnB artist, Ashanti. The track’s called “The Road” and heard Ashanti belt out her high pitched notes in what some have said is a pretty good fusion of tones, with the Monk.

It was only recently revealed that state owned, Caribbean Airlines will be an official sponsor to Montano’s “tour” ( fete stops) this season. Machel, earlier this year, partnered with the airline to deliver a promo jingle that’s been pretty well received by most.

Check out the latest soca track- one of many unleashed by Machel ahead of Carnival 2019…