Soca’s biggest star, Machel Montano has unleashed a new catalogue of soca tracks. The 20 track album was released at 1am today, this after he presented it at The Residence Restaurant and Bar located at 1 Woodbrook Place in Port of Spain, last night. The album, which contains a number of brand new tracks but also includes “Famalay” and “Toco Loco”, his 2019 Carnival contributions, is aptly entitled, “G.O.A.T” – GREATEST OF ALL TIME.

Montano appeared on sister frequency Boomchampions 94.1FM this morning where he expressed tremendous gratitude to all the people he’s collaborated with on this album, and certainly over the years. He encouraged people to release things that they cannot change into the universe, explaining that he has been doing quite a bit of soul searching in recent time, even opting to remove alcohol from his diet, for some time.

Last night at the Residence, Montano was flanked by a number of his fans and guests, including artistes, Nadia Batson, Voice, Skinny Fabulous, KI, Nailah Blackman, Nessa Preppy and Farmer Nappy.