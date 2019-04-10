“Today, I’m going to step down as president.”

The words of former NBA superstar, Magic Johnson who on Tuesday told teporters he was happier when he was not the president of the team.

Johnson has served as the team’s president of basketball operations for over two years – the latest move in a long and successful career as a businessman and philanthropist after he retired from basketball in 1991 when he tested positive for HIV .

His resignation came out of the blue. On Monday, Johnson had a three-hour meeting about the team’s future after its sixth consecutive losing season, The Associated Press reported.

Reporters and basketball fans weren’t the only ones to find out about his resignation late in the game.

“Somebody’s gonna have to tell my boss,” Johnson told reporters.

His boss is Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who hired Johnson just over two years ago after she dismissed her brother Jim, who was vice president of basketball operations, and General Manager Mitch Kupchak in an effort to change things up after multiple losing seasons.

Johnson said he just couldn’t face Buss, who he called “my sister.”

