Major UTT Retrenchment Meeting To Take Place at 1PM Today.

President of University of Trinidad and Tobago, Professor Sarim al-Zubaidy has decided to meet with lecturers at UTT’s Valsayn campus today.

According to a release issued by the Sanctuary Workers’ Union, which represents the terminated lecturers at the University, the President is meeting to hold talks about further retrenchments to take place in the upcoming weeks.

The lecturers who were dismissed on May 11th are yet to be granted a meeting with the President however he intends to meet with staff that have not yet been retrenched.

The release indicated that news of this meeting was delivered via a mass email Wednesday by Dr. Judy Rocke, professor/ programme leader at the Valsayn Campus.

Dr. Rocke also executed the delivering of the retrenchment letters to the terminated unionized workers who are now awaiting answers on their dismissal.

The meeting is intended to commence at 1PM, at which time the retrenched lecturers will be holding a peaceful protest outside of the Valsayn Campus as they continue in their attempts to bring the President of the institution to the table, to discuss the issues surrounding what has been described as tactless dismissals.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

