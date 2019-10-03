A 34-year-old male suspect is now in police custody, following the rescue of two female hostages in Malabar today.

Officers from the Special Operations Response Team, Guard and Emergency Branch along with officers of the Northern Division Task Force responded to reports that the suspect’s wife and daughter were being held against their will, at their home at Harrinanan Avenue, Malabar on Wednesday morning.

After two hours of tactical negotiations, led by a Special Branch negotiator, the victims were released unharmed into the care of police officers.

The rescue mission was led by Sergeant Mark Hernandez of SORT, and supervised by Senior Superintendent Curtis Paul and ASP Niam Gyan of the Northern Division.

The suspect was arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.