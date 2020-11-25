Advertisement

Man accused of sexually molesting 16yr old relative granted $75,000 bail

Nov 25, 2020 | 0 comments

A 27-year-old gardener was granted $75,000 bail when he appeared virtually before a Princes Town Magistrate yesterday, charged with sexual penetration of a minor.

The man, who resides in Barrackpore, was arrested and charged on November 23rd by WPC Romilly, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following a report made by a 16-year-old female relative of the accused that she had been subjected to months of sexual assaults by the man. 

According to the girl’s account, the accused had a sexual relationship with her which spanned from November 2019 to October 2020.

WPC Romilly launched an investigation which led to the man being charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

The investigation was spearheaded by W/Supt (Ag.) Natasha George and ASP (Ag) Sookdeo and was supervised by W/Insp (Ag) Francis.

