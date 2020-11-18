Man charged for breaking Covid 19 quarantine

Charges are to be laid against a man who went to the gym twice, while he was supposed to be in quarantine for Covid-19.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the revelation yesterday, while saying that the monitoring of patients by the Police Service has been “extremely effective”.

“However, as in all systems involving human behavior, there had been one or two patients who broke quarantine.

He pointed out to the recent case in Point Fortin, “where the gentleman went to a gym twice, knowing he was under quarantine. We then alerted the police and he was put under State quarantine and my information is he will be charged.”

Deyalsingh maintained that these were “exceptions rather than the rule”.

He said “No system is 100-per cent foolproof,” he said. “We do have to rely on the individual responsibility of people, but so far, by and large, the system (of self-quarantine) has worked well.”