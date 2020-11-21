Man charged for larceny

DALE WILSON, 38, of Bombay Street, St. James, was arrested Tuesday 17th November, 2020. He was charged yesterday for larceny.

The charge stemmed from an incident that reportedly occurred in Couva on Tuesday 17th November, 2020.

The victim withdrew $40,000 from a bank in Couva. He secured the cash under the passenger seat of his vehicle.

He then parked the car and proceeded to an establishment in Balmain, Couva.

He returned about 30 minutes later and observed the right front glass of the vehicle broken and the cash missing.

It is believed that he was followed from the bank by persons in two vehicles.

Investigations were conducted which led to the interception of amSuzuki Grand Vitara at the corner Pashley Street and the Priority Bus’ Route.

The vehicle was intercepted by officers from the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) with the assistance of members from the

Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF). Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found and seized $11,200, believed to be proceeds relative to the commission of the offence.

The driver and an occupant of the vehicle were detained.

Wilson, the driver of the vehicle, was subsequently charged by PC Huggins.

Investigations are continuing and the arrest of other suspects believed to be involved, is imminent