There are reports of a murder at Mandingo Road Princess Town. News Power Now understands that 60- year- old Azard Ali was found dead at his home this morning.

Ali’s hands and feet were bound, and the corpse was already in a state of decomposition when he was found by his brother. According to police reports, Ali- a former Ministry of Works and Transport employee, had recently purchased a red colored Nissan Sylphy motor vehicle. The car was not found on the premises.

Neighbors had alerted Ali’s brother to a foul scent emanating from his property. When he arrived, he found the front door open and later made the gruesome discovery.

