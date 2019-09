Couva police are investigating an incident in which a man was held up at gunpoint, and his black Toyota Prado vehicle taken from him.

The man was heading to the wake of a relative, at around 7:40pm on Sunday night along Stephen Street, California when he was accosted. He was reportedly made to lay on the roadway while the bandit made off with his wallet, telling him it would contain documents with his address and as such they would know where to find him.