A shooting in Cocorite last night has resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Dead is Akiel Andrews of Waterhole Road, Cocorite.

Residents of Harding Place said they heard several loud explosions around 11:40pm and upon investigating, observed the body of a man slumped against the steering wheel of a white Nissan B13.

The man had been shot multiple times.

Western Division police are continuing investigations.