Man Stabs Teenage girl

A 23-year-old man will appear before a Siparia Magistrate today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

MERCY KNIGHTS, 23, of Mulchan Trace, Siparia Old Road, Thick Village, Siparia, was arrested and charged by WPC Vincent of the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on December 15th.

A TTPS report state the charge arose out of an incident that occurred at 6.30 am on December 11th where a 16-year-old girl reported to police that she sustained injuries after being attacked by a man known to her.

According to the report the girl, she was walking along a track off Mulchan Trace, Siparia when she was approached by a man whom she had an altercation with on December 10th.

The girl told police that the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her twice about her body inflicting wounds to her left shoulder and left chest area.

He then fled the scene.

The girl was rushed to the Siparia Health Facility where she was medically treated for her injuries.

Further investigations led to the arrest of KNIGHTS who was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.