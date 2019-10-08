Reports today that a 40-year-old Manzanilla mother has been arrested by police after she turned violent on them. The police had been called to the woman’s residence by a neighbor who reported that she had been physically abusing her children.

According to reports, the woman became further agitated when police intervened and turned the blows on the officers. She is said to have thrown a knife at them and attempted to pounce on the police officers with her fists.

Police are said to have found the woman’s two children, girls aged 13 and nine- years- old, crying as a result of injuries to their arms. They intervened and while being interviewed, the woman is said to have reached for a knife and attached the officers. She was later subdued and arrested.