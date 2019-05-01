A Marabella man was arrested for drug trafficking, by officers of the South Western Division, last night.

Acting on information received, officers of the Siparia and Santa Flora Criminal Investigations Departments intercepted a red Kia Sportage being driven by a 29-year-old man, along the S.S. Erin Road, at around 7:30pm.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers discovering five crocus bags filled with 150 packets of marijuana on the backseat.

The drug, weighing 85.5 kilogrammes, has an estimated street value of TT$850,000.

The suspect was taken to the Siparia Police Station, where PC Phillips, of the Siparia CID, will be leading enquiries.