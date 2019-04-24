Two men have been charged with the murder of Keidon Williams, which occurred in the Maracas district, on Sunday, April 14th.

38-year-old Ako Degale, Race Course Road, of Carapo, and 19-year-old Paul Gosine of Pinewood Drive, Carapo, were also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent against two police officers and wounding with intent against three other men, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul last Friday.

They were expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today to answer to the charges.

The victim and three other men were at Maracas Beach when they were approached by two armed gunmen who started shooting at them.

Police officers who were on static duty in the vicinity responded to the loud explosions and were also shot at when they arrived on the scene.

The gunmen then made their escape.

The victim died at the scene, while the other three men were taken to hospital for treatment.

The accused were arrested shortly after by officers along the Blanchisseuse Road.