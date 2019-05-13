Former Government Minister, Mariano Browne says he expects no shocks in the Government’s mid-year budget review which is expected to be presented today.

The review is expected to analyse the Government’s income and expenditure and announce any adjustments to both.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert maintains that the economy has turned around which has led many to speculate on how this would affect the mid-year review.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm, Mr Browne explained that that there has been no significant change in national revenue or the risk facing economy.

He warned however, that the Government must look to do somethings differently if it wants to see different results.

Mr Browne said the Government must also focus on the long term health of the energy sector given the critical role it plays in the economy.