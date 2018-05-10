Mariano Brown Says Only 2 Things in T&T’s Favor Now.

Speaking ahead of the presentation Economist and commentator Indira Sagewan Ali said she expected the painting of exactly such a bright picture.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM, she said that while it is understandable that the present administration would seek to have citizens believe that the economy has improved this still raises several questions.

Also a guest on the programme was former Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Mariano Brown. He said he also expected to hear the news of a coming turn-around, but that there are only two things going in our favor at the moment.

He said that second is that the production volume in the Natural Gas sector is up.

