Mariano Browne Says OWTU Has the Advantage Ahead of Meeting with PM on Petrotrin.

0

Former Minister of Trade and Industry Mariano Browne, believes the OWTU has the upper hand going into today's discussions.

Former Minister of Trade and Industry Mariano Browne, believes the OWTU has the upper hand going into today’s discussions.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, Mr. Browne said despite their advantage, there is a need for intelligent discussion on this matter.

Mr Browne added that even with their advantage the union must give way in the discussions.

Mariano Brown Denies Any Talk of Him Possibly Vying for Leadership of PNM
Former PNM Senator questions financial future after lowered Government expenditure
Citizens warned to brace for tough financial times ahead…

