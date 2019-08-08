The United National Congress is maintaining that this latest development shows that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley does not have a handle on managing his Government much less the country’s affairs.

Public Relations Officer of the UNC Anita Haynes says that Dr. Rowley chose on more than one occasion to bring Ms Mc Donald back into the cabinet.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning she maintained that while everyone is subject to the rule of law the situation could have been avoided.

She noted that this is not the only scandal that the Government has to deal with.

She maintained that the country is now looking on to see what Dr. Rowley does now to treat with this and the other issues facing the Government.

Meanwhile, Former Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Mariano Browne in light of the arrest of Public Administration Minister, Marlene Mc Donald said that it may be best that she step down as a government Minister.

Speaking with News Power Now on Thursday morning, Browne said that it will all be determined by how this situation pans out and the internal workings of the People’s National Movement.

Browne suggests that this new development may shake the country towards a Bi-Election before the end of the year.