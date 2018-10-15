Marijuana Decriminalization Rallies To Be Maintained in Trinidad and Tobago.

One of the organizers of the National Cannabis Rally at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, Dr. Anthony Pottinger says Sunday’s event will be sustained with another event in South Trinidad in November and one is also planned for Tobago.

Dr. Pottinger says activists involved in this movement for the legalization of marijuana are determined to maintain the momentum on this topic.

Reflecting on the turn out for the rally he described it as disappointing, estimating the attendance to be about three thousand persons.

