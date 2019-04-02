Chairman of the Youth Arm of the Movement for Social Justice, Angelo Hart, is expressing concern that following the two public consultations on the decriminalization of marijuana the government is still holding to the position that the law will remain intact until such time the matter is addressed.

On January 23rd the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs held the first public consultation on the controversial topic.

At a news briefing in January, Advocacy group, All Mansions of Rastafari, called for a moratorium on arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana and for the release of persons with minor marijuana offenses and have their records expunged, adding that this would assist in freeing up the already clogged court system.

However, Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM on Monday afternoon, Mr. Hart said he is troubled as to why the government is holding firm to such a position at this time.