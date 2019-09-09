Trinidad and Tobago’s population can expect marijuana legislation to be brought before the Parliament in the coming session.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister D.r Keith Rowley during an interview on the Power Breakfast morning show on Monday morning.

He sought to remove any doubt about the Government’s hesitation to legalize marijuana, saying that the work had to be done before the legislation is introduced.

Dr. Rowley said marijuana legislation and campaign finance reform legislation are two of the major issues, which the Government plans to bring to the Parliament.