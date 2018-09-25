Maritime Attorney Nyree Alfonso Questions Procurement Procedures At The Port Authority.

Maritime attorney and former Port Authority Consultant, Nyree Alfonso is lamenting, what she calls, the lack of proper procurement procedures at the Port Authority.

Ms Alfonso, speaking at a joint press conference with PSA president Watson Duke and Seamen and Waterfront Worker Union leader, Michael Annisette, on Tuesday, said a lack of consultation and proper procurement procedures is the real issue behind the sea-bridge fiasco.

She is asking, what is the procedure for the acquisition of a new ferry and who is responsible for ensuring the best vessel is acquired.

Ms Alfonso is currently facing legal action by the Government for breach of fiduciary duty.

According to Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, Alfonso improperly used the knowledge and opportunity of the tender process, made known to her in her capacity as an attorney for the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

Alfonso was a consultant at PATT when she too put forward a bid during the tender process by the Port Authority to replace the Warrior Spirit.

