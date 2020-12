Unconfirmed reports suggest a south market vendor only identified as ‘Trevor’ killed himself.

According to reports ‘Trevor’ drank a poisonous liquid today December 16th; after being robbed during a home invasion several months ago.

Reports further state two bandits stole close to $100,000 in cash and his vehicle.

It is alleged ‘Trevor’ suffered from depression after he could not clear several debts due to the robbery.