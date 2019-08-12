Marlene Mc Donald has officially been charged by the Trinidad and Tobago police service.

According to a press release issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Monday morning, Ms. Mc Donald was charged along with her common law partner Michael Carew, Victor Mc Eachrane, Wayne Anthony and Edgar Zephrine. They are all being charged with several offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government, and offences of money laundering.

Minister Mc Donald will face the additional offence of misbehaviour in public office.

The investigations into allegations of corruption committed during the period 2008 and 2009 commenced in 2016, and were carried out by Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Toteram Dookie and a team of officers of the fraud squad.

The TTPS revealed that all the accused are expected to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates Court today.

Earlier this morning, prior to confirmation that she had been charged, the Government revealed that she has been fired from her Ministerial portfolio for a third time by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The announcement came shortly after midnight via a tersely worded press release from the Ministry of Communications.

The release indicated that the Government has been reliably informed that based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service shall be charging Minister of Public Administration Ms. Marlene McDonald and others with several offences.

It added that based on this latest development Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will be advising Her Excellency the President of Trinidad and Tobago to revoke Ms. McDonald’s appointment as Minister of Public Administration.

The release went on to say that a new Minister of Public Administration will be announced but gave no indication as to who will fill the role.