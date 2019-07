Member of Parliament for Port-of- Spain South, Marlene McDonald says there’s a huge difference between the leadership of the previous administration and that of the present one.

Ms. McDonald, who was also a guest of the Power Breakfast Show, was asked to compare the two.

She said UNC Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar did not have a clue of how to lead the party or the country when she was Prime Minister.

She said Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has a more relaxed style of leadership.