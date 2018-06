Port-of Spain South MP, Marlene McDonald is currently at hospital undergoing tests.

She has not suffered a stroke, according to Communications Minister, Stuart Young.

Ms. McDonald is said to have complained of feeling unwell and as a precautionary measure she went to the hospital where medical checks are being conducted.

Stay tuned to Power102.1FM for more on this story as information comes to hand.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...