Massy Stores La Romain Robbed of $250,000. Employees Tied Up, Robbed of Valuables.

Investigators are continuing investigations today into a daring robbery yesterday that saw bandits escape with over a quarter million dollars from Massy Stores.

According to reports bandits who tied up employees, robbed them and then robbed Massy Supercentre in La Romaine of $250,000 yesterday.

At approximately 5.55am, bakery staff had just entered the store to prepare pastries and bread for the day when the bandits struck.

At that time, the security guard on duty had just picked up a stack of newspapers from outside the door and was placing it on a stand when three gunmen rushed to the door.

They ordered the guard inside and tied him up before going to the bakery and tying up the Supervisor.

The staff was robbed of cell phones, cash and other items. The bandits then went into the office where they took a small vault and threw it down a flight of stairs to open it, gaining access to money from Money Gram, Sure Pay and the cash for Tuesday night sales.

The bandits then ran to a white Nissan AD Wagon parked on the roadside and escaped. Two of the bandits sported dreadlocks but staff believes they were wigs.

Police authorities have revealed that despite an extensive search they have been unable to locate the getaway vehicle r the criminals.

However Southern Division police said a special team has been assembled to deal with the robbery, as they believe the men are part of a gang, some of whom were arrested in the last year for robbing businesses in San Fernando, West Trinidad and along the East-West Corridor.

