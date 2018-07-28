Maxie Cuffie Heads To Parliament on Monday.

Minister in the Ministry of Communications and MP for La Horquetta/Talparo, Maxie Cuffie is back in the country.

Speaking with News Power Now yesterday, Minister Cuffie confirmed his return and said he plans to attend next Monday’s Parliament sitting.

He indicated that he has already notified Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of his return.

Mr. Cuffy emphasized however that first on his agenda was getting some rest following his long flight home.

Minister Cuffy suffered what was only described by the Government as a “medical episode” last year and has since spent several months hospitalized abroad seeking treatment.

His absence from the country prompted a call by some that he be removed as a Government Minister as he was unable to perform the duties required of him.

In pictures, he is flanked by Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus who is holding his hand as he appears to be exiting an airplane.

In another picture, he is seated in what appears to be the VIP lounge of the Piarco international Airport.

